NEW DELHI, 4 Dec: The Delhi unit of the Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP) celebrated the Indigenous Faith Day at the Arunachal House in Chanakyapuri here on Monday.

Additional Secretary of the National Authority Chemical Weapons Convention, Indira Mallo, speaking on the occasion, emphasised the urgent need to safeguard indigenous belief systems amid rapid social change.

Delhi NCT Women and Child Development Director Mitali Namchoom lauded the organisers and the young participants for sustaining traditional practices in contemporary times, and highlighted the requirement for stronger policy-led cultural support.

General secretary of the Nyishi Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society (Nyishi Nyidung Mwngjing Ralung), Taba Takam, highlighted the evolution of indigenous spirituality in Arunachal Pradesh and encouraged youths to take pride in their ancestral heritage.

The event drew enthusiastic participation not only from the Arunachali community but also from people representing other Northeastern states, including Nagaland, Assam, Mizoram, Manipur, Sikkim, Meghalaya, and Tripura, along with residents from across Delhi NCR, showcasing a wider spirit of solidarity and cultural respect.

Traditional rituals, folk performances, and a display of indigenous attire highlighted Arunachal’s rich cultural tapestry during the celebration.

The gathering reaffirmed its collective commitment to safeguard ancestral heritage and promote indigenous identity on the national platform.