TEZU, 6 Dec: The first round of training for Presiding Officers, Polling Officers and other election personnel for the upcoming Panchayat Election 2025 completed across Lohit district with the completion of training session under Tezu ZPC on Saturday.

The main session for Tezu ZPC was conducted at Amik Ringya hall, wherein Returning Officer Sotailum Bellai reminded all officers that effective training is crucial for ensuring a free, fair and transparent election. Bellai urged the polling teams to shoulder responsibilities entrusted upon them to uphold the integrity of the election process.

The first round of training started with the Wakro ZPC training session on 2 December 2025, followed by the training for Sunpura ZPC on 4 December.

With the completion of the Tezu session on Saturday, all three zones have successfully concluded their first phase of preparedness for PR elections.

The training sessions were led by master trainers Brajen Das and P.C Swain, who are associate professors of IGGC College, Tezu. (DIPRO)