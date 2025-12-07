KIMIN, 6 Dec: General observer for Panchayati Raj Elections for Papum Pare district Mige Kamki on Saturday inspected the polling stations at Kimin and Kakoi as part of his ongoing review of election preparedness in the district.

Kamki assessed the readiness of polling stations and reviewed the arrangements in place to ensure the smooth, free, and fair conduct of the Panchayati Raj elections.

He examined the availability of essential facilities, accessibility measures, and overall preparedness of election personnel deployed at the polling stations.

Later in the evening, Kamki held meetings with representatives of various political parties and contesting candidates at Kimin and Kakoi.

During the interactions, Kamki briefed the candidates and political party representatives on the Model Code of Conduct and its provisions.

He urged all candidates and political parties to strictly adhere to the Model Code of Conduct and follow election guidelines in letter and spirit to maintain peace, discipline, and transparency during the electoral process. He further emphasized the need for cooperation with the election administration and encouraged stakeholders to address grievances through proper and established channels. (DIPRO)