ZIRO, 6 Dec: A mass joint social service was conducted on Saturday for demarcation and cleaning of the Siibey Kile (Kley) stream from Zero Point near Lovedale School, Hapoli, up to Byaping Siiro Resort in Lower Subansiri district, aiming at restoring the natural flow of the stream and to prevent flooding during the rainy season. The programme was organised by the Siibey Siigang Protection Welfare Association (SSPWA), Hapoli, with active participation from various departments, community-based organisations and local residents. It was jointly flagged off by the deputy commissioner Oli Perme and superintendent of police Keni Bagra.

Perme assured all possible support and cooperation from the district administration. She urged the public not to dump garbage in the stream and warned that strict action would be taken against violators to protect the river ecosystem.

Bagra cautioned residents living along the banks of the Kley stream about the risks of sudden flash floods, citing the example of the unprecedented and devastating floods witnessed in Uttarakhand.

He appealed to the public to maintain safety and avoid activities that could increase vulnerability during monsoon seasons.

Senior citizen of the valley, Dr. Bamin Tada, while addressing the gathering, recalled the earlier days when the Kley stream was large, clean, and vibrant with aquatic life. He expressed concern that the stream has now become heavily polluted due to rampant garbage dumping and encroachment along the banks, leading to the disappearance of aquatic life and deterioration of the water body. (DIPRO)