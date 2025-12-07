NAHARLAGUN, 6 Dec: Naharlagun police recovered 20 brand-new laptops and accessories stolen from TRIHMS IT Cell within 24 hours of the complaint.

Four individuals were arrested in connection with the theft. The arrested individuals have been identified as Bicky Chetry (28) from Banderdewa, Taba Rajiv (18) from Itanagar, Nikh Yajur (28) from Yazali, and Lina Josam from Aalo, Naharlagun SP Nyelam Nega said.

The SP said that a written FIR was received on 3 December, stating two unknown individuals stole brand-new laptops from the facility.

After registering the case, a team of police led by Naharlagun Police Station OC Inspector Krishnendu Dev under the supervision of SDPO Rishi Longdo, visited the place of occurrence, analyzed CCTV footage, identified suspects, and raided multiple locations to recover the items.

Further investigation is underway, the SP added.

In another case, Banderdewa police recovered a stolen Yamaha MT-15 (AR01T-7768) motorcycle, and arrested two individuals in connection with the theft, the SP said.

The bike was stolen from Banderdewa on 4 December between 9 pm and 10 pm.

Acting on a tip off, a team of police led by Banderdewa PS OC Inspector Kipa Hamak arrested Jubber Ali (27) and Faridul Islam (28)-both from Laluk, Assam-from Harmuti, while they were trying to pull the stolen bike with another two-wheeler, Nega said.

A Yamaha R-15 (AS07Z-8393) was also seized, the SP said.