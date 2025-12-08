TUTING, 7 Dec: The Indian Army, under its Operation Sadbhavana, organised the first-ever inter-school sports meet here in Upper Siang district.

The event marked a significant stride in youth development, educational upliftment, and community integration in one of the most far-flung and strategically important regions of the country.

The weeklong sports meet witnessed enthusiastic participation from nine schools of Tuting circle, bringing together more than 400 students who displayed remarkable energy, discipline and competitive spirit. For many young participants, this was the first opportunity to participate in a multi-school sporting event of this scale, making the experience both inspiring and transformative.

Set against the serene yet challenging landscape of Tuting, the sports meet featured a wide range of athletic and team events designed to foster physical fitness, camaraderie, teamwork, leadership qualities and sportsmanship. The competitions tested not only the endurance and skill of the students but also their determination to push personal boundaries and strive for excellence. Despite the remote setting and limited connectivity, the event was conducted with immense zeal, reflecting the collective dedication of the organisers and the participants.

Equally commendable was the wholehearted involvement of teachers and school staffers, who worked tirelessly throughout the week. Their guidance, motivation and willingness to go beyond their responsibilities played a pivotal role in preparing the children and ensuring smooth execution of events. Their efforts highlighted the deep commitment of the local education fraternity towards nurturing young talent, even under challenging geographical and logistical conditions.

The Indian Army’s facilitation of the sports meet underscored its enduring commitment to community development in border regions. By providing a platform for children to showcase their abilities, interact with peers from neighbouring schools, and experience healthy competition, the Army has reinforced its role as a catalyst for social cohesion and youth empowerment.

The event served as a meaningful bridge between the armed forces and the local populace, fostering trust, goodwill and mutual respect.

Parents, village elders and local administrative representatives attended the closing ceremony, which included a colourful cultural programme, medal distribution, and recognition of outstanding performers. The event not only celebrated sporting achievements but also emphasised values such as unity, discipline and resilience – qualities essential for shaping the future generation of this strategically significant frontier region. (DIPRO)