YINGKIONG, 7 Dec: Upper Siang Deputy Commissioner Talo Jerang inspected the 30 km Panggo-Ningging cement treated road, a key stretch of the Migging-Tuting defence road, on 7 December and directed BRO officials and the contractor concerned to maintain high standards of quality at every stage of construction to ensure durable and reliable road infrastructure.

The work is being executed by the 1448 BCC of the 761 BRTF through an EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) contractor.

This stretch consists largely of sinking zones, requiring permanent and technically robust treatment to ensure reliable, all-weather connectivity to strategic border locations.

The construction process includes cement treated sub-base, cement treated base, and bituminous concrete works, following the completion of formation cutting, culverts, and drainage systems. This is the first cement treated road project being implemented in Upper Siang district. (DIPRO)