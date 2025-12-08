PASIGHAT, 7 Dec: Renowned actor, model and entrepreneur Chum Darang has been named East Siang district police’s child safety ambassador under the police’s Project Muskaan.

Her induction marks a significant step in strengthening the district’s commitment to child protection and community awareness.

Launched on 11 November, 2025, Project Muskaan is a dedicated child safety initiative aimed at empowering school children through sensitisation to good touch and bad touch, provisions of the POCSO and JJ Acts, bullying prevention, and online/cyber safety.

Under the project, trained police personnel conduct weekly school visits and spread awareness on emergency reporting mechanisms. Police complaint boxes have also been installed at schools to ensure a confidential and accessible channel for students to seek help.

As on date, the initiative has covered 69 schools, reaching over 8,300 students, and 55 schools have been equipped with police complaint boxes. Regular feedback and training sessions for the police team continue to enhance the effectiveness of the programme.

Darang’s strong public connect, particularly among school-going children and teenagers, is expected to significantly amplify the outreach of the initiative. Her involvement is expected to help encourage more reporting of concerns, strengthen awareness on child rights, and inspire children to speak up with confidence. (DIPRO)