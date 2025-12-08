ITANAGAR, 7 Dec: Governor KT Parnaik paid tribute to the armed forces by adorning the armed forces flag and making a generous personal contribution to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund (AFFDF).

Members of the Arunachal Pradesh Rajya Sainik Board, led by its Director RD Musabi, as part of the Armed Forces Flag Day celebration, collected the contribution for the fund at the Lok Bhavan here on Sunday.

The governor said that the Armed Forces Flag Day serves as a powerful reminder of every citizen’s duty to stand with the men and women who safeguard the nation’s sovereignty. He emphasised that the welfare of soldiers, veterans, and their families is a responsibility of the government and every citizen, and a shared national commitment.

Parnaik said that contributions to the AFFDF directly support the rehabilitation of battle casualties as well as the welfare of serving personnel, ex-servicemen, and families in distress. He urged citizens to come forward generously and express their gratitude to the guardians of the nation. (Lok Bhavan)