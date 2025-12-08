ITANAGAR, 7 Dec: Governor KT Parnaik has extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Khiksaba festival of the Sherdukpen community, and expressed hope that the festivity would fill every home with peace, prosperity, and lasting happiness.

“May this joyful occasion strengthen the bonds of togetherness, inspire the younger generations to carry forward their treasured customs, and bring blessings, guidance, and protection from the deities to all,” the governor said. (Lok Bhavan)