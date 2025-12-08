ITANAGAR, 7 Dec: An orientation workshop for the newly appointed members of the State Board for Wildlife (SBW) and honorary wildlife wardens was organised here recently under the chairmanship of PCCF (WL&BD) and Chief Wildlife Warden (CWLW) N Tam.

The primary objective of the workshop was to familiarise the new members with their roles and responsibilities in the conservation of biodiversity.

During the workshop, Conservator of Forests Millo Tasser delivered a presentation on the roles and responsibilities of the board members, and briefed them on the various protected areas and community conserved areas in Arunachal Pradesh.

Zoological Survey of India scientist in-charge Dr Shantabala Gurumayum presented an overview of the faunal diversity of Arunachal, while Botanical Survey of India, Itanagar scientist in-charge Dr Krishna Chowlo delivered a presentation on the floral diversity of the state.

As part of the programme, copies of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 were distributed to the newly appointed members by Tam.

The workshop concluded with the CWLW urging all new members to perform their duties diligently and to contribute actively to the protection and preservation of the rich flora and fauna of Arunachal.