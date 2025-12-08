India’s Exports Slide

Rajiv Gupta

It has not been even a month since the horrific bomb blast at the Red Fort, but already it seems like a distant memory; news related to the incident having been relegated to one of the inner pages of newspapers. One might be tempted to believe that whatever danger was present immediately after the incident is history and we are safe now. But are we really safe?

Immediately following the blast, several of the busy markets in Delhi were “fortified” to prevent any similar incident. The term fortified is in quotes to stress the lack of seriousness this action conveys. The reason for this assertion will be examined next.

Most markets in Delhi, as also in other parts of the country, are pedestrian areas. The explosives that were blown up at the Red Fort were carried in a car, suggesting that they were larger and heavier than what could have been carried on a person. How does a pedestrian marketplace be secured when the threat is from a car bomb? Most market places in Delhi are closely integrated into residential areas and restricting car traffic is impractical as it would virtually bring a large part of the city to a standstill.

Second, securing the pedestrian areas is a very big challenge because these areas are porous and have multiple points of entry and exit. This is largely true of older markets in Delhi such as Chandni Chowk, Lajpat Nagar, Sarojini Nagar, etc. Unlike malls which have restricted points of entry and exit, the other open markets cannot easily be secured. It is interesting to note that, in the case of malls, there is usually a security check at entry even when there is no threat of violence. In the case of open markets there is an appearance of some tightening of pedestrian traffic, but that is short lived in the aftermath of a blast such as the one in the Red Fort area.

It is not only true that securing an open market poses a significant challenge, but the way in which this is done sometimes reveals a less than serious approach to maintain the safety of the common shoppers as well as the shop keepers in these markets. For example, in the New Friends Colony market barricades were put up at one end of the market. The market is open from three other sides, and nothing was done to secure those points of entry. Even the barricades that were put had a huge gap to allow people to bypass the checkpoint. To top it all, there were no security guards or policemen stationed at the barricades. A question naturally arises, “What purpose does the barricade serve?”

Similarly, in the Lajpat Nagar market, any semblance of extra security vanished after about 10 days following the Red Fort incident. What made the authorities confident that the area was safe enough to remove the security arrangements. Is there a process that the police or the government uses to determine the length of time for increased security? Why would any potential terrorist follow up immediately in the wake of a bomb blast? It would be logical for the terrorist to strike when a strike is least expected. In the above two cases cited above, it would mean after the authorities have eased controls.

The question that needs to be asked is, if malls can have security checks year round, why is increased security in markets not provided in a similar fashion? One suspects that a possible reason might be the lack of adequate police and security personnel. But, why are the existing personnel not deployed more effectively in the market areas? There is never a dearth of security personnel that are assigned to safeguard our politicians. It is well known that most public figures consider their personal security as a mark of status, and not a real safety requirement. It is time that either this practice has to be reviewed comprehensively, and without political interference, or at the very least, additional personnel recruited so that the police can truly be considered a source of public safety.

Better patrolling of crowded areas by the police could go a long way in making our cities secure. It was done very effectively during Covid, to prevent unnecessary movement of people in public areas. While the same level of patrolling may not be needed for security purposes, it would be helpful if the current level of boots on the ground is improved. The police are typically not considered an ally by the common man. This situation needs to be addressed by training of the police personnel as well as by education of the population. People need to feel comfortable and not afraid in the presence of the police. This could lead to more co-operation among people and the police where citizens would feel encouraged to report any suspicious activity that they may observe.

The police force has been used in India by political parties to seek retribution on their opponents. This has gone a long way to erode the public confidence in the police as they are seen as serving only the politicians, and not the general public. The trust deficit between the police and the people needs to be restored.

Incidents such as the one at the Red Fort are stark reminders that danger can lurk in any place. These incidents cannot be completely prevented, in spite of the best efforts by authorities, but their chances can be reduced. The best example of this is Israel, where terrorist incidents continue to happen although the country uses very stringent security measures. It is very difficult, if not impossible, to prevent a suicide bomber from blowing himself/herself up. However, better intelligence about suspicious activities can help forewarn of a future incident. There are several reports which mention how a terrorist plot was foiled by information gained by our agencies. This capability should certainly be strengthened. If the police and the citizens work collaboratively, it can be hoped that fewer such incidents occur in the future and fewer unnecessary innocent lives are lost. — INFA