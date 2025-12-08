Since 2020, India has diverted over 99,000 hectares of forest land for non-forestry purposes, according to data presented in Parliament. Road projects accounted for the largest diversion, with 22,233 hectares between 2020-21 and 2024-25, followed by mining and quarrying, which required 18,914 hectares. Hydroelectric and irrigation projects together led to the diversion of 17,434 hectares. Power transmission lines accounted for 13,859 hectares, and railway projects used 5,957 hectares of forest land.

In 2024-25, several categories saw sharp increases, especially drinking water schemes and petrol pumps. Since 2020, 3,826 road projects have received forest clearance – the highest among all sectors. The government did not provide data on people affected by these diversions, stating that such details are handled under land acquisition laws and environmental clearance processes.

While infrastructural development is necessary, it comes at a huge environmental cost. The question the government must ask is whether it is doing enough to protect the environment and compensate for such losses. If not, the consequences for the environment will be devastating. Losing forest land is not just about losing trees; it means the destruction of entire ecosystems. Therefore, the government must be able to negotiate a way to preserve forests while carrying out infrastructure development projects.