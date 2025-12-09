PAKKE-KESSANG, 8 Dec: An awareness programme was conducted by the Pakke-Kessang district police at the GHSS here on Monday.

Around 150 students from GHSS Pakke-Kessang, PVM School, Redeemer School and Calvary School, along with teaching staff, participated in it.

During the programme, awareness on topics like the NDPS Act, POCSO Act, IT Act, JJ Act and MV Act were imparted to the teachers and students through the audio-visual medium.

The programme was part of the police’s ‘Mission Comprehensive Community Outreach Programme’ – an initiative to address social issues and to impart knowledge about various Acts, road and traffic safety, protection of women’s and children’s rights, etc.

Pakke-Kessang SP Tasi Darang delivered a lecture on the POCSO Act and its penal sections, and on safe touch and unsafe touch, besides on various legal provisions to protect children and women’s right.

He advised the teachers to avoid corporal punishment, as stated in the JJ and RTE Acts.