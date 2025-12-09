NAHARLAGUN, 8 Dec: The Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) on Monday released of an English novel titled Posthumous Nirvana of Tojo’s Father, with the subtitle French lady, authored by Dr Soyum Potom.

The novel has garnered attention for bringing back to life the long-forgotten history of the Second World War era, specifically the monumental ‘Hump Operation’ and the Stilwell Road in the China-Burma-India (CBI) theatre.

The release ceremony was held at the IPR’s director’s office here, where the book was formally unveiled by IPR Director Gijum Tali and IPR Deputy Director Denga Bengia, in the presence of DIPR officials and media representatives.

Tali praised Dr Potom’s commitment to literature despite his rigorous professional life as a doctor.

“Seeing a doctor like Dr Potom, who maintains such a busy schedule, and dedicates time to writing and publishing gives a tremendous boost and inspiration to our younger generation to pursue creative writing and share their stories,” said Tali.

He commended the novel for its unique focus on critical but overlooked historical chapters, and urged the author to continue his literary contributions, participate in the Arunachal Literary Festival organised by the DIPR, and take a leading role in the district-level works of the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS) – a recommendation he pledged to convey to the APLS president in Itanagar.

In his address, Dr Potom detailed his efforts to infuse the novel with a local touch by adopting native Galo dialect in the form of proverbs, idioms, and phrases.

“Forgotten names of social workers like Tamik Dabi and others have also found mention in the right places,” Dr Potom stated, underscoring the novel’s deep connection to the regional cultural heritage. “The story is for all to read,” he said.

The novel’s narrative spans centuries, beginning with a 170-year-old letter from a French anthropologist who visited the Siang frontier in 1855, and traversing through the 1940s, up to modern-day Arunachal Pradesh. It is a unique and layered piece, blending humour, mystic elements, adventure, and wisdom.

Dr Potom, the sixth child of the late Biso Potom and Miksen Bogo Potom, currently serves in the state health service. His connection to the region is profound: he spent his formative years in the remote Darak circle of West Siang district, where he enriched himself with traditional cultures against an evolving modernity – an experience that informs the book. This novel is Dr Potom’s first published work.

Posthumous Nirvana of Tojo’s Father is available across the world on all major online portals. The author can be reached at soyumpotom72@gmail.com. (DIPR)