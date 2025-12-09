NEW DELHI, 8 Dec: India on Monday advised its nationals to exercise due discretion while travelling to or transiting through China.

New Delhi’s move came over two weeks after an Indian woman from Arunachal Pradesh was detained at the Shanghai airport after the authorities refused to recognise her Indian passport as valid during a transit halt.

“We expect the Chinese authorities to provide assurances that Indian citizens transiting through Chinese airports will not be selectively targeted, arbitrarily detained or harassed, and that regulations governing international air travel would be respected by the Chinese side,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

He was responding to a query about the 21 November incident involving the woman from Arunachal.

“The Ministry of External Affairs would advise Indian nationals to exercise due discretion while travelling to or transiting through China,” Jaiswal said. (PTI)