ITANAGAR, 8 Dec: Governor KT Parnaik said that the state could now open its mountaineering routes to international climbers as part of its tourism promotion initiatives.

Congratulating the 11 Para Special Forces team under the aegis of the 4 Corps for their triumphant ascent of Mount Kangto, the governor said that, with this remarkable achievement, the 11 Para SF team has become the first mountaineering team to reach the summit of the highest peak in Arunachal Pradesh.

Interacting with the team at the Lok Bhavan here on Monday, Parnaik praised their determination and pioneering spirit, and said that, true to the finest traditions of the Indian Army, the team has not only conquered the peak but also charted a route that future expeditions can follow.

He called it a proud milestone for both the unit and the formation, and urged them to continue undertaking mountaineering ventures that demonstrate courage, discipline, and excellence.

On 26 November, the tricolour was unfurled atop Mount Kangto for the very first time. Undertaking the mission in peak winter, the team negotiated treacherous ice walls, sub-zero blizzards, deep crevasses, and the tactical sensitivities of operating along the LAC.

Over weeks of relentless ascent, they established multiple high-altitude camps, fixed ropes across unforgiving terrain, and pushed beyond physical and mental thresholds.

The 18-member expedition team had been flagged off by the GOC 4 Corps from Khirmu helipad, Tawang, on 3 November, and was flagged in on 30 November by the GOC-in-C, Eastern Command in Dirang, West Kameng district. (Lok Bhavan)