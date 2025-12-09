KHONSA, 8 Dec: Khonsa East MLA Wanglam Sawin announced free coaching for 50 APSSB and four APCS aspirants from his constituency.

The MLA made the announcement during the concluding function of the annual school day celebration of the GHSS here in Tirap district on Monday.

Addressing the students, Sawin encouraged them to dream big and pursue career paths aligning with their interests, talents, and chosen subjects.

“Never hesitate to ask questions or clarify your doubts in class. Dedication and discipline play an equally important role in achieving success,” he said.

Sawin advised the students to remain confident, obedient, and hardworking. The MLA also advised the students to always respect their teachers, who play a pivotal role in shaping their character and future.

He also briefed the gathering on the progress of the golden jubilee school project, expressing confidence that the new infrastructure would be completed soon.

EE (Power) Gangtong Bangyang urged the students to take pride in being part of GHSS, Khonsa – an institution that has produced numerous officers, respected leaders, and successful entrepreneurs over the decades.

Highlighting the evolving landscape of education, he said that a school is not merely a centre of academic learning but a foundation for personality development and holistic growth. He advised students to remain dedicated, responsible, and disciplined.

Stating that literacy is not only a pathway to employment but a powerful tool for overcoming life’s challenges, he encouraged students to actively pursue self-development.

He strongly cautioned students against drug abuse, urging them never to experiment with harmful substances. “Develop good habits and stay away from negative influences,” he stressed.

Principal Nokdon Chimyang said that the new golden jubilee school building -initiated under Sawin’s guidance – is expected to be completed by next year. (DIPRO)