[ Prem Chetry ]

BOMDILA, 8 Dec: Drinking water supply to Bomdila in West Kameng district has been affected since Thursday, following a fault in the main 200 mm dia pipeline.

PHED JE Geto Kamda said that technicians and staff are on the field for the past five days to locate and repair the fault.

“A fault has been detected and is currently being repaired. We expect the water supply to be restored by tomorrow,” the JE said. He said that a supporting team from Bomdila left for Phudung with additional rations, logistics, and equipment to the site on Sunday.

The water supply pipeline from its source at Mandala under Dirang subdivision to the Bomdila water treatment plant (WTP) stretches for about 37 km, the JE said.

Meanwhile, another team from Phudung also began inspecting the pipeline from their side.

The water level at the WTP has steadily dropped to less than half of its capacity. As a result, the quantity of water supplied to consumers has been significantly reduced and regulated to once a day.

However, a few colonies that rely on local water sources remain unaffected.