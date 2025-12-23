Editor,

I wish to draw the attention of the chairman and the secretary of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) to the recent declaration of partial results of the Assistant Engineer Selection Examination (AESE) for the electrical and mechanical departments, which has left a deep sense of confusion, anxiety, and injustice among civil engineering aspirants.

When the advertisement for AESE was issued, all departments – civil, mechanical and electrical – were advertised together. The examinations were also conducted together, under the same notification, the same process, and the same expectations. In such a scenario, the separate and selective declaration of results raises serious questions and creates an unsettling feeling of discrimination.

Why were only mechanical and electrical results declared, while civil engineering has been left out yet again?

If the process was unified, why is the outcome divided?

Among aspirants, there is a growing fear that this step may be an attempt to once again push aside the civil engineering department, which has unfortunately become synonymous with uncertainty, repeated delays, and prolonged silence. It is painful to state that more than six long years have passed since the last AE (civil) examination was conducted, and even today, aspirants continue to wait with shattered hopes and fading resilience.

Many of us are now overage, many have sacrificed careers, family responsibilities, and financial stability, all while holding on to the promise of a fair and timely recruitment process. This prolonged delay is not just administrative – it is emotional, psychological, and deeply human. Aspirants today are on the verge of breaking, burdened by anxiety and the fear that their years of preparations may once again be rendered meaningless.

We earnestly and humbly appeal the APPSC to immediately clarify the reason behind this partial declaration and to declare the AE (civil) results at the earliest, restoring faith in the commission and justice to thousands of deserving aspirants.

A transparent and equal process is not a favour – it is a right.

A concerned AE (civil) aspirant