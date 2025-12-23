Editor,

I write this letter with deep concern and urgency regarding not conducting the Tawang Festival in the past two consecutive years. While this absence may be perceived as temporary, its impact on cultural continuity, economic stability, and collective identity is profound and difficult to justify.

The Tawang Festival is not a newly introduced event that can be paused without consequence. It is a longstanding cultural institution that reflects the history, spirituality, and lived traditions of the people of Tawang. When such a festival is not conducted repeatedly, it weakens cultural memory and sends an implicit message that heritage is expendable. Culture survives through continuity and public participation, not through intention alone.

It is often argued that large-scale events are financially demanding, especially when they involve inviting well-known artists and organising grand productions. While this concern is understandable, it cannot serve as a justification for the complete absence of the festival. There are meaningful and practical alternatives. The festival stage itself can be a powerful platform for budding local artists, musicians, dancers, and performers. Arunachal Pradesh, and Tawang in particular, is rich with creative talent that deserves visibility and encouragement. Promoting local artists not only reduces costs but also strengthens cultural authenticity and ownership.

In the present era, social media offers a cost effective and far-reaching platform for promotion and outreach. The visibility created by digital content, community storytelling, and organic engagement often surpasses that of traditional advertising. Tawang is already among the most sought after tourist destinations in the region. Cultural festivals add depth and character to that appeal. They are not unnecessary additions but the cultural essence that gives meaning to tourism. Without such festivals, destinations risk becoming visually attractive but culturally silent.

The growing focus on sports and sports-related celebrations is positive and necessary. Sports inspire discipline, unity, and aspiration among the youths. However, sports centred events have gained prominence largely in recent years, while the Tawang Festival has been a cultural constant for decades. Development cannot be selective. Celebrating physical excellence while neglecting cultural consciousness creates imbalance rather than progress.

Across the country, cultural festivals are treated as national assets. Events like the Hornbill Festival receive consistent attention and institutional support, generating nationwide excitement and pride. The Tawang Festival deserves the same seriousness and commitment. What may appear to some as a simple celebration has wide ranging effects on cultural awareness, inter-community understanding, tourism growth, and local livelihoods.

The economic impact of the festival is undeniable. It supports homestay owners, small hotels, artisans, performers, transport providers, vendors, and volunteers. For many, it provides seasonal income and long-term opportunity. Suspending such an event without compelling justification directly affects livelihoods and weakens confidence in sustainable development.

Perhaps most concerning is the effect on the younger generation. Festivals are living classrooms where culture is experienced rather than explained. They allow youths to engage with their heritage with pride and relevance. When such platforms disappear, cultural identity risks becoming symbolic rather than lived.

The continued non-conduct of the Tawang Festival is therefore not just a logistical issue but a cultural and developmental failure. Cost constraints, when alternatives exist, cannot justify cultural silence. Reviving the festival does not require extravagance. It requires intention, inclusion, and respect for local talent and heritage.

I urge the authorities concerned to ensure the regular conduct of the Tawang Festival and to recognise it as a vital cultural institution, rather than an optional event. Preserving culture is not an added expense. It is an investment in identity, dignity, and sustainable growth.

Sange Choedon,

3rd yr BTech student,

NIT Allahabad