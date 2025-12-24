Editor,

I would like to appeal to the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) regarding the recruitment of surveyor, draughtsman and junior estimator (JE) posts.

A large number of candidates who had qualified provisionally for these posts have also appeared in the assistant engineer (AE) examinations and will be appearing in junior engineer (JE) examinations as well. Once selected for AE or JE posts, many candidates are likely to leave these lower posts, which may result in several seats going vacant.

If only a limited waiting list is maintained, such vacancies may remain unfilled. Therefore, we humbly request the APSSB to maintain a higher waiting list, so that all sanctioned posts can be filled in a timely and fair manner.

This will help avoid wastage of vacancies and benefit both the departments and deserving candidates.

Aspirant