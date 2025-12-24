Editor,

I am writing to highlight a serious concern about the Education Department of Arunachal Pradesh. The last advertisement for PGT and TGT posts was issued in 2018. Since then, many teachers have retired, but these posts remain unfilled.

Surprisingly, the department has not increased the number of posts in the 2024 advertisement, raising concerns about ‘ghosts’ taking over these vacancies. It appears that some individuals or processes are benefitting from the unfilled posts, depriving deserving candidates of opportunities. These ‘ghosts’ could be office personnel or officials involved in the recruitment process, manipulating the system for unknown reasons.

We urge the authorities to provide a written clarification on this matter and request the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) and the All Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU) to take necessary action.

A concerned citizen