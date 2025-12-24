Editor,

I am writing to express my deep frustration and concern over the deplorable condition of the Naharlagun to Nirjuli national highway. The road, which is a vital lifeline for thousands of commuters, has been under construction for years, but remains incomplete. The public, including students and daily travellers, are the ones who suffer the most.

The question on everyone’s mind is: who’s responsible for this mess? Is it the state government, which has failed to ensure timely completion and quality work? Or is it the public itself, which has remained eerily silent despite being the primary stakeholder? The silence is deafening, and it’s time we asked ourselves: are we contributing to the problem?

Rumours abound about land compensation issues, percentage deals, and bureaucratic red tape. While these claims may or may not be true, one thing is certain: the public is paying the price. We damage our vehicles, waste time, and endure physical strain every day.

It’s high time we, as a collective, demanded accountability. The students, who face endless delays and risks on this road, should be at the forefront of this movement. We urge the authorities to expedite the completion of this project and ensure that those responsible for the delays are held accountable.

Let’s break our silence and fight for our rights. The Naharlagun to Nirjuli national highway is not just a road; it’s a lifeline. Let’s make some noise and get it fixed.

A concerned citizen