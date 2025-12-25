ITANAGAR, 24 Dec: A delegation of the Arunachal Publishers and Broadcasters Guild (APBG) called on the minister for information and public relations (IPR) Nyato Dukam at the Civil Secretariat here on Tuesday.

The Guild expressed its appreciation for the landmark “Arunachal Pradesh Print & Digital Media Advertisement Policy, 2025” and the significant increase in advertisement funds allocation. The members enunciated that the increase will be crucial in supporting the media houses which are mostly dependent on the state government.

The Guild members including Arunachal Front publisher Nani Kojin, Echo of Arunachal publisher Mibom Dai and Eastern Sentinel managing editor Kenter Joya Riba – apprised the minister about the long-standing issues affecting the smooth functioning of the media houses’ business. The delegation also held discussion on strengthening and streamlining of key areas, which was keenly reciprocated by the IPR minister.