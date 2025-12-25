National Consumer Day

ITANAGAR, 24 Dec: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Wednesday said the state government is committed to safeguarding consumer rights and ensuring fairness, transparency and accountability in the marketplace.

He emphasised that protecting consumers is central to good governance and economic stability.

“We reaffirm our commitment to safeguarding the rights of consumers and ensuring fairness, transparency, and accountability in the marketplace,” Mein said in a post on X on the occasion of National Consumer Rights Day.

National Consumer Day, observed annually on 24 December, marks the enactment of the Consumer Protection Act and serves as a reminder of the importance of consumer rights such as the right to safety, information, choice, and redressal.

Highlighting the role of public awareness, Mein said an informed and empowered consumer strengthens institutions and markets.

“An informed and empowered consumer is vital to good governance and a strong economy,” he said and added that the government is focused on expanding consumer awareness and strengthening grievance redressal mechanisms across the state.

Mein further stated that the government remains dedicated to protecting the interests of every citizen of Arunachal Pradesh.

The day was also observed across the state, creating awareness on consumer rights and responsibilities.

The department of legal metrology and consumer affairs, Tawang, observed the day with active public participation at the Government Higher Secondary School, Tawang.

District consumer protection officer Kesang Tashi elaborated on the fundamental rights guaranteed to consumers under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019. He urged citizens to become informed and responsible consumers.

The event featured insightful sessions conducted by Lobsang Tsering and Lham Dorjee from the District Legal Services Authority.

Tsering shared real-life experiences and notable cases, illustrating the impact of consumer awareness in protecting public interest.

Dorjee explained in detail the procedure for filing consumer complaints and interpreting important provisions of the Consumer Protection Act.

The Department of Legal Metrology & Consumer Affairs (LM&CA), West Kameng, observed the National Consumer Day at Central Institute of Himalayan Culture Studies, Dahung.

Dean of Students’ Union Welfare Committee Dr. Kemo Padu highlighted the importance of the day in creating awareness on consumers’ rights and protecting them from exploitation.

LM&CA deputy controller Tasso Gurro said that consumers have the right to buy goods according to their choice and that no one can force them. He elucidated on dos and don’ts, and rights of the consumers, and the procedure for filing complaints. Gurro said that cash memos and payment history are required to lodge complaint for any grievances. He advised consumers to remain cautious about possible cheating through various means by multiple non-affiliated e-commerce digital platforms.

Resource persons gave presentation on the e-jariti portal and its mobile application for easy access, user-friendly filing of complaints, tracking of the complaint, hybrid mode hearing, and time-bound delivery of justice. The students and faculty members were also made aware about standard and non-standard goods, third-party certification, maximum retail price, and misleading advertisements.

Assistant professors Dr. J.K Tiwari and Dr. Chandan Das also spoke.

At Naharlagun, the Legal Metrology and Consumer Affairs department, in collaboration with Consumer Right Organizations, including Itanagar Capital Region unit and Papum Pare district unit, observed the National Consumer Day by organizing awareness programme on consumer rights.

District consumer protection officer Dr. Debia Tana called upon all traders to get verified their un-verified measuring instruments to avoid penalty. Tana warned traders not to sell commodities beyond the prescribed rates, and to strictly adhere to the provisions of the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011.

He said that everybody is a consumer in one way or other, so all have to build trust and confidence amongst traders and consumers.

Discussions were also held on consumers’ rights and duties.

Western Zone deputy controller H.H Atung, Inspector Tarh Sonu and staff of the department of legal metrology & consumer affairs, and officials from ICR and Papum Pare districts attended the programme. (DIPROs/ PTI)