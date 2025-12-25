ITANAGAR, 24 Dec: Governor K.T Parnaik appealed to the people of Arunachal Pradesh to embrace and uphold the principles of good governance in letter and spirit and work together in the service of the nation and for the greater good of the public.

Extending greetings to the people on the occasion of Good Governance Day observed to commemorate the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the Governor hoped that the day would serve as a meaningful reminder of the importance of public accountability and inspire a collective commitment to honesty, integrity, transparency, and responsibility in all positions of authority, so that governance remains truly people-centric.

“Good governance is the cornerstone of inclusive growth and sustainable development, aimed at improving the quality of life of every citizen. It calls for transparent, responsive, and efficient government systems, while actively involving citizens in the development process,” the Governor said in a message.

He said that encouraging public participation through mechanisms such as social audits and community engagement not only enhances trust but also strengthens democratic governance.

The Governor said that Vajpayee was an exemplary statesman, a visionary leader, an eloquent orator, and a distinguished writer.

“Vajpayee firmly believed that true empowerment of the people lies in rapid economic growth coupled with social progress,” he said. (PRO to Raj Bhavan)