ITANAGAR, 24 Dec: Governor K.T Parnaik greeted the people of Arunachal Pradesh and the Christian community all over the world on the auspicious occasion of Christmas.

The Governor expressed hope that the festive occasion would usher in peace, goodwill and tranquillity throughout the state.

In his message, the Governor said that Christmas commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ and stands as a timeless symbol of hope, love, and compassion for humanity.

“For its followers, it inspires faith in a better future, offers a precious moment to pause, reflect, and renew our belief in new beginnings and a deeper commitment to the values of humanism, kindness, and service to others,” the Governor said in his message.

He said that the spirit of Christmas also fosters goodwill, harmony, and a shared sense of joy, guiding people to live in accordance with the divine purpose of love and peace.

“As we celebrate this blessed occasion and look ahead to the New Year, I sincerely hope that, in the months to come, we will find the resolve and the means to further strengthen our communities, working together beyond all divisions to build a more vibrant, inclusive, and progressive Arunachal Pradesh for the benefit of all,” the Governor said. (PRO to Raj Bhavan)