Editor,

I wish to draw the attention of the authorities and the general public to the prolonged suffering of thousands of TGT aspirants in the state. The TGT advertisement was first published in 2022, raising hopes among deserving candidates. Unfortunately, since then, the examination has been repeatedly postponed without any convincing justification, turning this recruitment process into a never-ending wait.

Initially, the examination was delayed due to the much-discussed APPSC fiasco. Later, the commission announced November 2024 as the examination month, which was again postponed, citing the CTET examination. Once again, a fresh date was announced for November 2025, only to be pushed further to September 2026, as reflected in the newly released examination calendar.

A serious question arises here: Why does the commission keep extending the TGT examination date repeatedly? Teacher recruitment appears to be consistently treated as less important compared to other examinations. As per the latest developments, the calendar has reportedly been reshuffled due to demands from AE and JE aspirants. What connection does the TGT examination have with AE or JE recruitment? Why should teacher aspirants bear the burden of unrelated administrative decisions?

Many aspirants have been waiting since 2018, preparing year after year with no certainty, no transparency, and no accountability. Careers are stagnating, age limits are being crossed, and mental stress is mounting. Teaching, which is the backbone of society, is sadly being undermined through such repeated neglect.

I humbly request the concerned commission to reconsider its decision and conduct the TGT examination at the earliest by revising the date, instead of pushing it endlessly into the future. Aspirants deserve clarity, fairness, and respect for their patience and perseverance.

I hope this letter will awaken the authorities to the gravity of the issue and prompt timely action in the interest of thousands of deserving candidates.

A concerned TGT aspirant