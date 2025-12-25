TEZU, 24 Dec: The 13th edition of the Under-17 Boys and the 7th edition of the Under-17 Girls district-level Subroto Mukherjee Football Cup commenced on Tuesday at Jubilee General Ground here in Lohit district.

In his inaugural address, Lohit DIPRO Nyatum Doke said that the tournament is not merely about goals and trophies, but about inculcating discipline, teamwork, resilience, and strong character among young players. He urged the players to play with honesty, courage, and respect. “Winning or losing is secondary to playing the game in its true spirit,” he said.

Expressing happiness over the participation of both boys and girls, he emphasized the importance of teamwork.

Referring to the legacy of the Subroto Mukherjee Tournament, he encouraged the players to aspire to represent the district, state, and nation in the future.

Doke further urged all players to uphold sportsmanship, respect referees’ decisions, and play fair, while appreciating coaches and officials for shaping not just athletes but responsible citizens.

District deputy school education officer (DDSE) Tumngam Nyodu spoke about the value of discipline, sportsmanship, and the importance of sports in the overall development of students. He encouraged young players to balance academics with sports and to use such platforms to build confidence and character. (DIPRO)