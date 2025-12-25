TEZU, 24 Dec: The importance of efficient and timely delivery of public services in a transparent manner and digital governance in promoting transparency and accountability in service delivery were highlighted by speakers at a workshop on good governance held here in Lohit district on Tuesday.

Retired IFS officer Tobang Pertin highlighted the nuances and core principles of good governance and practical ways to strengthen governance at the grassroots.

Emphasising the role of government servants, he said that their foremost duty is to ensure efficient and timely delivery of public services in a transparent manner. He also stressed the importance of digital governance in promoting transparency, accountability and effective service delivery.

Lohit deputy commissioner K.N Damo spoke about the sustained efforts of the district administration in ensuring good governance in Lohit district. The DC highlighted initiatives aimed at improving service delivery, strengthening institutional coordination and leveraging technology to make administration more accessible and responsive to public needs.

During the workshop, various departments, including rural works, health, Arunachal Pradesh State Rural Livelihoods Mission and others gave presentations on best practices adopted by them. These presentations showcased innovative approaches, successful field-level interventions and effective use of resources in delivering public services and achieving development outcomes.

Superintendent of police Thutan Jamba, former Zilla Parishad member Tezu Balong Tindya, heads of departments and other government employees attended the workshop. (DIPRO)