ITANAGAR, 26 Dec: The Arunachal Press Club (APC) and the Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) have expressed profound grief and extended their deepest condolences on the passing away of Yadap Apang, publisher of The Arunachal Times.

Expressing condolences, the APC and the APUWJ said the media fraternity is deeply shocked and saddened by her demise.

“A trailblazer in politics, she was among the few women leaders to be elected to the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, and beyond her political career, Apang played a pivotal role in shaping the state’s media landscape as the publisher of The Arunachal Times,” they said.

“Late Apang was a first-generation pioneer who laid the foundation of the state’s media by establishing Arunachal’s first daily English newspaper in 1989. Her passing has left a huge void that can never be filled,” said APC President Amar Sangno, while conveying sympathies to the bereaved family.

The organisations further prayed for strength and solace to the family during this moment of profound loss.

“In this trying time, the Arunachal Press Club and the Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists express their deepest condolences and pray for eternal peace of the departed soul,” they stated.

Mourning her demise, APBG President Chopa Cheda said, “Late Yadap Apang was a visionary and a first-generation pioneer whose contribution to media in Arunachal Pradesh will be remembered forever. Her passing has created an irreplaceable void.”

The guild prayed for strength to the bereaved family and eternal peace for the departed soul.