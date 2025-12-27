OYAN, 26 Dec: Former Member of Legislative Assembly Yadap Apang passed away here in East Siang on Friday.

She is survived by her husband, former chief minister Gegong Apang, and six children, including former union minister Omak Apang. She was the publisher of The Arunachal Times.

Born in 1954, she was elected as a member of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly and was among the few women leaders to have been elected to the Assembly to date. From 1995 to 1999, she represented the Pasighat West constituency in the Legislative Assembly. She was also a pioneer in the state’s tea sector, having established the Donyi Polo Tea Estate in the mid-1980s. The estate is known for its sustainable practices and specialty teas, such as ‘golden needles’ and ‘purple tea’, with Siang Tea remaining a bestseller. She was widely respected in the tea industry for her efforts in supporting small tea growers in the state.

Governor KT Parnaik mourned the demise of Yadap Apang and offered prayers for eternal peace of the departed soul.

“In her passing, the state has lost an eminent social worker and a devoted public representative,” the governor said.

In his condolence message to former chief minister Gegong Apang, the governor said that Yadap Apang was a remarkable woman, widely respected, deeply compassionate, and known for her gracious personality. “She served the people of Arunachal Pradesh with sincerity, dedication, and dignity, leaving behind a lasting impression through her commitment to public service and social welfare,” he said.

“I join the people of Arunachal Pradesh in praying to Donyi Polo to grant eternal peace to the departed soul and to bestow strength and courage upon you and the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss,” the governor said in his message to Gegong Apang.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has also expressed condolences. In his condolence message, the chief minister remembered late Yadap Apang as a committed public representative and a gracious personality who served the people with dedication and dignity.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein in his condolence message remembered her as a devoted public servant and a warm, gracious personality who served the people with sincerity and compassion.

Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bosiram Siram visited the residence of the bereaved family of Yadap Apang and paid his last respects to the departed soul.

Siram conveyed condolences on behalf of Indian National Congress and the APCC, recalling the immense contributions of Yadap Apang towards the welfare of people, and her enduring association with the Congress’ ideology and values.

Expressing deep sorrow, the APCC chief described her as a dignified leader and compassionate public figure who remained committed to the principles of democracy, social justice, and women’s empowerment.

He also acknowledged her role as an inspiration for women leaders, particularly from the Adi community, across the state and remembered Yadap Apang’s legacy as an integral part of the Congress movement in Arunachal.

Siram expressed solidarity with the bereaved family in its moment of grief, and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.