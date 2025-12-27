Editor,

I wish to express serious concern over the continued withholding of the AE (civil) results by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), despite the declaration of results for mechanical and electrical branches under the same AESE notification.

As per the APPSC examination calendar, it has been stated that the AE (civil) results will be declared only after the outcome of pending writ petitions. This position is deeply alarming. Legal proceedings, by nature, have no fixed timeline. At the present pace, such cases may take years to reach final disposal, effectively placing the future of civil engineering aspirants in indefinite suspension.

It is difficult to justify why aspirants should bear the cost of prolonged legal processes, especially when all departments were advertised and examined together. Civil engineering aspirants have already suffered enormously, with nearly six years having passed since the last AE (civil) examination. Many are now overage, unemployed, and mentally exhausted.

A recruitment process cannot remain hostage to uncertainty indefinitely. Such delays defeat the very purpose of a public service commission and erode trust in institutional fairness.

I urge the APPSC to take urgent, decisive steps to resolve the matter and declare the AE (civil) results at the earliest, instead of leaving aspirants trapped in an endless wait.

For many, this delay is no longer academic – it has become a matter of survival.

AE (civil) aspirant