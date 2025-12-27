Editor,

I wish to draw the attention of the chairman and secretary of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) to the growing agony of AE (civil) aspirants following the partial declaration of AESE results for mechanical and electrical departments, while civil engineering results continue to remain withheld.

The AESE advertisement was issued collectively for civil, mechanical, and electrical departments, and the examination was also conducted together. In such a situation, the selective declaration of results has left civil aspirants confused, demoralised, and abandoned.

When concerned aspirants contacted the APPSC helpline, we were informed that the AE (civil) result has been withheld due to writ petitions. This revelation has further deepened our distress. If writ petitions are the reason, a serious question arises: why has the commission not been able to dispose of or effectively address these petitions even after 3-4 months?

Is the commission’s legal mechanism so slow, or so incapable, that the future of thousands of aspirants must remain suspended indefinitely?

The most frightening part is the implied message being conveyed – that until the writ petitions are disposed of, the results will not be declared. Given the present pace, this uncertainty may drag on for years, not months. For aspirants who have already waited nearly six long years since the last AE (civil) examination, this is nothing short of emotional torture.

Many aspirants are now overage, unemployed, financially strained, and mentally exhausted. Careers have stalled, families are burdened, and hope is rapidly fading. This prolonged silence and indecision have pushed aspirants to the brink of collapse. For many, this examination is not merely about employment – it has become a matter of survival, dignity, and life itself.

We are not asking for favour or sympathy. We are begging for fairness, urgency, and humanity. The commission must understand that endless delays do not just affect files and processes – they affect real lives.

I earnestly appeal to the APPSC, to urgently resolve the legal bottlenecks, strengthen its legal response, and declare the AE (civil) results at the earliest possible date. Continuing this uncertainty any further will irreparably damage the faith of aspirants in the system.

Distressed AE

(civil) aspirant