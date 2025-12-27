Editor,

This is regarding the primary teachers’ (PRT) regular posts in Arunachal Pradesh. The last advertisement for regular PRT posts was in 2014. It’s been 12 years, and there’s no clarity on the status of these posts.

Where have the regular PRT posts gone? Has there been an official adjustment or reallocation of these posts by the Elementary Education Department? We, the concerned citizens and aspiring candidates, seek clarification in this matter.

Adding to the concern, DIET (District Institute of Education and Training) holders like us are stuck as we’re not eligible for PGT and TGT posts. Where should we be adjusted?

We request the authorities to provide a clear explanation and update on the status of regular PRT posts. We also request the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) and the All Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU) to take necessary action against the department for this prolonged negligence.

A concerned DIET holder