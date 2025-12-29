Editor,

I am writing to advocate a crucial reform in the recruitment process for postgraduate Teachers (PGT) and trained graduate teachers (TGT) in Arunachal Pradesh.

As stipulated in the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009, it is imperative that teachers possess the requisite qualifications, including CTET (Central Teacher Eligibility Test). Additionally, considering the state’s specific requirements, APTET (Arunachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test) should also be made a mandatory qualification.

In light of the above, I humbly request the authorities to modify the existing recruitment process, making CTET and APTET qualified candidates the sole eligible applicants for PGT and TGT posts. This measure will not only ensure adherence to national standards but also enhance the quality of education imparted in our state.

I also request the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) and the All Nyishi Students Union (ANSU) to lend their support to this cause.

CTET and APTET holder