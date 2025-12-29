Editor,

This letter is in support of the voices raised by organisations and unions against Bangladeshi miyas infiltrating and polluting the state. While it is appreciable that our local people are rooting for the future security of the local indigenous community, the root problem also has to be magnified here.

Firstly, these miyas do not come just like that with audacity and stay for free here; obviously they are hired by local contractors and business entrepreneurs, and are provided with shelter, food and pay for daily wage works.

Secondly, if the local people of the state do not change their mindset, the efforts will be of no use in the long run because this cycle will keep on repeating every year as local people do not take up jobs like construction, daily wage jobs, etc. Let me give a clear example: if locals of this state do not change themselves first, Itanagar will become like Dimapur where you will barely see any local Nagas in the market or daily wage areas. Because of this, the indigenous people there are utterly helpless and unable to do anything about it at all.

Another thing is that it’s not about issuing ILPs. They are not even Indians. From where does the question arise about coming legally through valid ILPs? Just go and check randomly at under-construction buildings and check on any of these labourers; they are still operating without ILPs because they are not Indians, and what I’ve observed is that gradually they bring their wives and settle down here and unnecessarily increase the population as well. We all know this is a fact.

My humble request to those who are concerned for the wellbeing of Arunachal’s future, including myself – let us identify the root problem/cause and tackle the issue accordingly before it’s too late.

A youth