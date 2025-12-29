NAHARLAGUN, 28 Dec: As part of the golden jubilee celebration of the Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) here on Saturday, the Kongkra Cohorts, an alumni association of the GHSS, comprising Class 10 batch of 1995 and Class 12 batch of 1997-98, carried out a campus beautification and renovation drive, reaffirming their commitment to giving back to their alma mater.

The Kongkra Cohorts alumni association renovatedand repainted the main school gate, painted educational and thematic mural paintings, installedprotective fencing, and planted hedges along the campus perimeter. These efforts have significantly enhanced the aesthetic appeal of the school while promoting environmental awareness and a sense of pride among students and the community.

Speaking on the occasion, chairman of the Kongkra Cohorts and Hydropower Development Assistant Engineer Jumdo Kena said that it was “a collective effort reflecting strong community ownership of our educational institution.”

GHSS Principal (i/c) Phassang Sama while praising the alumni association’s efforts said: “We are grateful to our alumni and well-wishers for making the golden jubilee a truly memorable milestone.”

Naharlagun EAC Khoda Bath opined that the school continues to stand as a pillar of discipline, education, and public service.

Golden Jubilee Celebration Committee secretary Techi Romen said: “This renovation drive symbolises our collective gratitude to the institution that shaped generations,” while former school captain and social activist Nawan Lamnio said “it is heartening to see our alma mater entering its golden jubilee with renewed pride, purpose, and beauty.”

Kongkra Cohorts secretary and DHPD Secretary Hage Gambo said, “The beautification works reflect unity, responsibility, and love for our roots,” while Kongkra Cohorts treasurer and PWD JE Takhe Meenu said, “Giving back to our school is a privilege, and today’s initiative reflects that commitment.”

RGU Joint Registrar and Kongkra Cohorts member Dr David Pertin said that “the golden jubilee is a moment to reflect, renew, and recommit ourselves to educational excellence, and the initiative beautifully blends heritage, creativity, and environmental consciousness,” while United Kingdom-based Jitendra Kumar Jha, who is also an alumnus of the school, said that “distance does not diminish our bond with our school.”

NEEPCO Senior Manager (IT) Millo Kojing added that “it is heartening to commemorate the 50 glorious years of the school and its contribution in nurturing and shaping the future, and these unique celebrations have rekindled our emotional connection with the school.”

Yupia BEO Sanjeev Chetry said that GHSS Naharlagun remains a place of values, vision, and lifelong memories, while Gauhati High Court Itanagar Permanent Bench Court Officer Mobi Ribacommented that the transformation of the school gate and campus “is both symbolic and inspiring.”

Tawang DHPD EE (EM) Kekar Gadi said that “a step from me and a step from you will make the journey easier,” while Ashok Rathi, another alumnus who is based in the United Kingdom, said: “This school is not just a building made of bricks and mortars; it is a place where futures were and are being built.”

Naharlagun Police Station Officer In-Charge Inspector Krishnendu Dev said that such initiative honours the legacy of the past while inspiring future generations, and ASI Punyo Lento said that the golden jubilee celebration has “rekindled our emotional connection with the school yet again.”

Another active alumnus, Bijon Paul, who is serving as a UDC at the Directorate of Accounts, said that it was encouraging see old friends coming together for such a meaningful cause, while Sanjay Singh, another alumni who is serving in the Power Department, said that “such initiatives reflect our shared responsibility to nurture and uplift the institution that shaped us.”

Among others, the school’s teachers, staff members, alumni, and well-wishers actively participated in the programme, making the golden jubilee celebration of GHSS Naharlagun a memorable milestone in the school’s illustrious journey.