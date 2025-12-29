YACHULI, 28 Dec: Yazali FC defeated Toko Brothers FC by 2-0 goals in the opening match of the 4th edition of the Yachuli Constituency Football Trophy Tournament, which began here in Keyi Panyor district on Saturday.

The tournament is being organised by the Keyi Panyor Football Club.

Addressing the gathering, Yachuli ADC Likha Tejjiexpressed concern over the recent death of a 24-year-old in Yazali due to drug overdose, and urged youths to lead a disciplined, drug-free life. He highlighted sports as a positive outlet for youthful energy and encouraged active participation to make Yachuli a sports powerhouse.

MLA Toko Tatung stressed the importance of sportsmanship, advising players to avoid rough play and uphold the spirit of the game. He also informed that league matches will soon be introduced in Keyi Panyor, alongside ongoing efforts to improve sports infrastructure.

The tournament is being played in a knockout format with 12 participating teams, aiming to promote sports culture, unity, and youth engagement across the constituency.