RUKSIN, 28 Dec: The mortal remains of former Pasighat West MLA and publisher Yadap Apang, who took her last breath on 26 December, was laid to rest in Oyan in East Siang district on Sunday in the Donyi Polo yelam tradition.

The deceased’s husband and former chief minister Gegong Apang, their sons and daughters, grandchildren, relatives, friends and community people witnessed the last rites and bid tearful adieu to the former MLA during the last rites.

Several dignitaries, including Lok Sabha member Tapir Gao, Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering, Pasighat East MLA Tapi Gao, a host of formers ministers and MLAs, government officials, public leaders and well-wishers gathered and paid their last respects to the woman leader.

Leaders of community organisations, including the Adi Bane Kebang (Apex), the All Adi Welfare Society, the Alli-Apang Kebang, the Boring Olung Society and several other eminent persons also laid floral wreaths and recalled her contributions towards the society. They prayed to almighty Donyi Polo for eternal peace of the departed soul.

Late Yadap Apang was elected as a member of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly in 1995, and represented the Pasighat West constituency for a term. She was also a pioneer in the state’s tea sector, and had played a pivotal role in the establishment of the Donyi Polo Tea Estate in the mid-1980s.

Late Apang was also the publisher of this daily.

Meanwhile, the state government has approved closure of all government offices, institutions and market establishments in East Siang district on 29 December (Monday) as a mark of respect to the departed soul of former Pasighat West MLA and publisher Yadap Apang.

The national flag will be flown at half mast on the day.

Meanwhile, condolence messages have been pouring in from various quarters of the society.

Adi Bane Kebang president Tanong Tatak in a message said that late Apang was a pioneering leader and a respected public representative who served the people with dedication, dignity and commitment.

Oyan Gaon Buri Babita Bori recalled that late Yadap Apang was a source of inspiration for mothers as she encouraged rural women towards economic empowerment. “Her contributions to the local society will always be remembered with respect and gratitude,” Bori said.

MLA Ninong Ering deeply mourned the death of Apang, saying that she was a remarkable woman, known for her gracious personality, while MP Tapir Gao termed her “a woman leader with a difference,” who had always been committed to the mothers’ cause.

Among others, Adi community organisations’ functionaries and public leaders recalled her contributions towards the society.

The Tamin Welfare Society (TWS), headquartered in Daporijo, Upper Subansiri district, also deeply mourned the passing away of Yadap Apang.

“We are deeply saddened to hear about the sudden demise of our motherly figure Yadap Apang. Despite being the wife of the then chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh and an MLA, her simple behaviour kept touching the lives of many people of Arunachal Pradesh,” the TWS said in a condolence message.

The society said that her tireless social work for the downtrodden will always be remembered.

The TWS conveyed heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family members and prayed to the almighty to bestow courage and strength on them to bear the irreparable loss. (With DIPR input)