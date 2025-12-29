[ Karyir Riba ]

ROING, 28 Dec: The Idu Mishmi Cultural and Literary Society (IMCLS) released the second edition of the book of Idu Mishmi Code on Research Ethics (IMCRE) on Sunday at the Central Rehko in Cheta here in Lower Dibang Valley district.

The IMCRE is a complete and must guideline on ethical research practices in the Mishmi hills of Dibang Valley and Lower Dibang Valley districts and the Idu Mishmi-inhabited regions in Upper Siang, East Siang and Lohit districts.

Speaking on the IMCRE, IMCLS GS Ere Linggi said, “The IMCRE was developed and established based on international laws and constitutional laws. It has been put in place as a strict protective limit to be followed by any and every researcher for the greater interest of protecting the community from any kind of exploitation. Free, prior and informed consent will be necessary for any researcher to conduct any research work. There must be transparency in what the research work is about and what benefits the research work will bring to the community. Our customary law, traditional values and rights should not be violated in any way. The IMCRE will ensure containment of any kind of misinformation or misinterpretation about the Idu Mishmi community.”

The IMCRE encapsulates broad principles and guidelines that adhere to United Nations-recognised ethical standards. Its purpose is not to restrict scholarly inquiry but to ensure that ethical research is conducted by regulating and prohibiting any unethical, extractive, or undisclosed research activities as outlined in the IMCRE, the framework of which complements existing state and administrative regulations.

Meanwhile, the official website of the IMCLS was launched by former CM Mukut Mithi, former MP Laeta Umbrey, and former IMCLS president Joton Pulu.

Speaking during the launch, IMCLS president Dr Ista Pulu said, “Through this website, any person interested in acquiring any information about the Idu Mishmis can do so. Any information sought by community members regarding activities taken up by the IMCLS can now be accessed through the website. Moreover, any person or organisation, from the community and beyond, may also come forward to provide any aid/input towards any activity of their interest. The website will also make it easy for researchers to learn about the IMCRE and approach the IMCLS prior to conducting any research work in the area.”

The community-funded website was developed by engineer Moniya Umbrey, who also introduced the details of the website, its interface and functions, during the programme.