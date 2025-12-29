POMA, 28 Dec: Two individuals were held by the Poma Panchayat Youth Welfare Society (PPYWS) for poaching activities inside the protected area under Poma panchayat on 27 December.

The individuals were found in possession of wildlife meat, illegal weaponry, and hunting gear. The duo has been identified as Lokam Talik and Sangha Tarh from Kurung Kumey district.

The PPYWS had earlier filed a formal complaint with the range forest officer (RFO) of the Poma wildlife range against the two individuals for carrying out poaching activities, and had urged the Forest Department to register a case under the Wildlife (Protection) Act for hunting and trespassing in a sanctuary and coordinate with the local police to register an FIR for the violation of the Arms Act and the deputy commissioner’s prohibitory orders under the MCC.

The offence took place inside a protected area, which is subject to the highest penalties under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, the PPYWS said.

“Additionally, the model code of conduct (MCC) is currently in force, with a standing order from the deputy commissioner mandating the depositing of all firearms and a total ban on carrying weapons,” the society said, adding that the actions of the duo represented a willful defiance of these orders.