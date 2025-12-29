[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 28 Dec: A special investigation team (SIT) of the state police arrested one Kettum Taipodia from Likabali in Lower Siang district on the night of 23 December.

IGP (Law and Order) Chukhu Apa informed that Taipodia is a former trained member of the National Liberation Council of Taniland (NLCT) and had earlier been arrested by the Likabali police in 2011 in an extortion case.

Apa said that Taipodia was allegedly involved in extortion activities for his livelihood. He has been arrested in relation to an extortion case which was lodged at the Nirjuli police station. Several members of the so-called United Tani Army were arrested in this case.

Taipodia had undergone training under the NSCN (IM) in Dimapur in 2010, under the supervision of Anthony Doke, former chairman of the NLCT. Since then, Doke has formed the United Tani Army (UTA).

Police have arrested several members of the UTA over the last one year.