JAIPUR, 3 Jan: A people-led conservation collective, ‘We Are Aravalli’, on Saturday released a satellite audit claiming that nearly one-third of the Aravalli mountain range is under ecological risk, and demanded a complete ban on mining across the region.

According to the collective, an independent forensic analysis using satellite data and the Bristol FABDEM bare-earth model has found that 31.8 percent of the Aravalli hill area lies below 100 metres in height, making it vulnerable to loss of legal protection under existing classifications.

The group said the government’s assessment of the affected area at 0.19 percent does not reflect the geological reality of the range.

Climate scientist and environment activist Dr Sudhanshu, associated with the group, said the findings highlight a serious policy gap.

“Low-elevation hills are being wrongly dismissed as wasteland. Scientifically, these ridges are critical groundwater recharge zones and natural dust barriers. Removing protection from them will accelerate desertification and water stress across northwest India,” he said.

The collective said the threatened zones play a crucial role in water security and air quality for nearly 300 million people across Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi.

It warned that mining in these areas could worsen desert expansion from the Thar region, reduce groundwater recharge for cities such as Jaipur and Gurugram, and increase particulate pollution in the Delhi-NCR.

Interactive maps and datasets from the audit have been made public, with all codes released as open source to enable independent verification, the group said.

Based on the findings, the group has called for the entire Aravalli range to be declared a fully protected zone, the removal of height-based distinctions between hills and mountains, and an immediate ban on mining for construction and decorative stone.

It has also sought cancellation of existing mining leases, inclusion of regions such as Chittorgarh, Nagaur, Bundi and Sawai Madhopur within the recognised Aravalli system, and restoration of degraded hills. (PTI)