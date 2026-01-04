ITANAGAR, 3 Dec: Ten athletes have been selected to represent Arunachal Pradesh at the 60th National Cross Country Championship, scheduled to be held in Ranchi, Jharkhand, on 24 January.

The selected athletes are Toko Tab, Nedi Ngi, Joti Mane, Sijoyso Bellai, Chamu Kamchung, Mahaleo Chikro, Yanu Mane, Duyu Hinda, Yamoti Mangkeng, and Karmi Pabin, Arunachal Olympic Association general secretary Bamang Tago said.

Tab will compete in the men’s 10 km event, while Ngi and (Joti) Mane will participate in the women’s 10 km race.

Bellai, Kamchung, and Chikro will compete in the boys’ (U-20) 8 km race, and (Yanu) Mane in the girls’ (U-20) 6 km event.

Hinda will compete in the boys’ (U-18) 6 km race, while Mangkeng and Pabin will participate in the girls’ (U-16) 2 km race.

The athletes have been selected based on their performance at the first State Cross Country Championship, 2026, conducted by the ad-hoc committee for the Arunachal Athletics Association at the Hollongi airport on 3 January.

Sports Director Tadar Appa was also present during the competition.