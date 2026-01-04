NAHARLAGUN, 3 Jan: A seven-year-old girl who had gone missing on Saturday morning from Papu Nallah was traced in Abotani Colony, Itanagar.

The child had gone missing from the residence of Bengia Mina, where she had been staying. She had been last seen at the Monday Market in Jollang.

Naharlagun SP Dr Nyelam Nega informed that, due to the prompt and sustained efforts of the police team, along with the guardians of the missing child, she was traced and recovered from Abotani Colony.

As per the statement of the recovered child, she had voluntarily proceeded towards Itanagar on her own, as she wished to stay with her biological elder sister, who resides with her parents in Chimpu, the SP said.

During the course of the investigation, no involvement of any outsider was established in this missing case, he added.

Earlier, sections of people on social media had claimed that she had been taken away by outsiders,and had started blaming members of a certain community.