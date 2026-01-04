AGARTALA, 3 Jan: A delegation of the North East Youth Congress Coordination Committee (NEYCCC) on Saturday met the father of Anjel Chakma who was killed by miscreants in Uttarakhand last month after he objected to their racial slur.

The NEYCCC said they met the deceased’s father, Tarun Prasad Chakma, at their home in Machmara in Tripura’s Unakoti district.

“Following an instruction from Rahul Gandhi, an eight-member delegation of NEYCCC visited the father of Anjel Chakma at Machmara and consoled the victim’s family,” Tripura Pradesh Youth Congress Committee president Neel Kamal Saha told reporters.

Chakma, a 24-year-old student from the Northeastern state, was attacked by six men on 9 December in Debradun, and he succumbed to his injuries on 26 December. He had gone there to pursue an MBA course.

“What has happened can’t be undone, but we stand by the family in the hours of extreme grief. Rahul ji has given a serious look at the way Anjel Chakma had become a victim of racial discrimination,” he said.

Saha added that the Uttarakhand government must ensure capital punishment for those involved in the attack. (PTI)