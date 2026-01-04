ITANAGAR, 3 Jan: The Youth Mission for Clean River (YMCR) conducted a cleanliness drive at the Yagamso river along the Energy Park stretch here on Saturday and removed approximately 1,800 kilograms of waste from the river.

The waste consisted primarily of household plastics and building construction materials.

To ensure sustainable disposal, the team segregated the collected items on-site. While plastic and construction debris were transported to the dumpsite for processing, the organic wet waste was composted in pits dug nearby to naturally enrich the soil.

The initiative saw active participation of members of the Nyishi Students’ Union of Rajiv Gandhi University and social media influencers, including Shiva Tells and Deju Bayor.

YMCR convener urged the public to practice proper disposal habits in their daily lives.

Creative department convener Mullu Dada encouraged the participants to spread the message of waste management among their friends and families.

Influencer Shiva Tells also addressed the gathering, emphasising the importance of waste segregation at the source and the need for greater public awareness regarding plastic pollution.