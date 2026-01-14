WAKRO, 13 Jan: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, along with 3 Corps GOC Lt Gen Abhijit S Pendharkar, inaugurated the Parshuram Kund Mela and unfurled the national flag on the occasion of Makar Sankranti at the Parshuram Kund site in Lohit district on Tuesday.

The DCM also inaugurated the Parshuram Kund guest house.

Describing the tricolour as a powerful symbol of unity, sacrifice, and national pride, Mein said that “it’s installation at Parshuram Kund reflects the sacred union of Bharat’s spiritual heritage with national identity, particularly in this strategically important frontier region.”

Commending the Indian Army for conceptualising and executing the monumental flag project, the DCM said that this initiative reflects the Indian Army’s commitment not only to safeguarding the nation’s borders but also to nation-building through inspiration and service.

He recalled the historic Battle of Walong and the strong bond between the Indian Army and the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

The DCM expressed gratitude to Kamala Ratansey Maskai for her generous contribution towards the installation of the monumental national flag, describing it as a noble expression of love and reverence for the nation.

Highlighting the spiritual significance of Parshuram Kund, the DCM stated that the site is deeply associated with the penance of Lord Parshuram and has for centuries been a place of faith, purification, and renewal.

Mein also offered prayers to bhagwan Parshuram, seeking peace, harmony, and wellbeing for all.

Inaugurating the Parshuram Kund guest house, Mein said the new facility will provide comfortable accommodation to devotees and visitors while contributing to local employment and promoting sustainable spiritual tourism in the region.

Reaffirming the state government’s commitment to balanced development, the DCM emphasised that all developmental activities at the Parshuram Kund site are being undertaken with due respect for religious sanctity, cultural heritage, and environmental responsibility.

2 Mountain Division GOC Maj Gen RS Chandel, MLAs Dr Mohesh Chai, Oken Tayeng, Puinnyo Apum, Hamjong Tangha, and Oni Panyang, Lohit Zilla Parishad Chairperson Basanlu Delang, Deputy Commissioner KN Damo, senior officers of the Indian Army, and a large number of devotees attended the inaugural ceremony. (DCM’s PR Cell)